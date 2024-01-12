George T. Hendren Sells 3,404 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GMS Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GMS opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

