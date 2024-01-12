Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.92 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

