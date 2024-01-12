Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

