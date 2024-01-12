IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

JNJ stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

