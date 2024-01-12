Independent Advisor Alliance Has $42.79 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.92 and a 12-month high of $553.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

