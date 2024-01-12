Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,485 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

