Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 17,221 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $224,045.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,517.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.12 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

