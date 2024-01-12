Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.44 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.