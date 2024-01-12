Iowa State Bank Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.92 and a one year high of $553.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.64 and a 200-day moving average of $457.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

