iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $58.26 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

