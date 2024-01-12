J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $12.58 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.92 and a 12-month high of $553.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.