Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,538 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

