Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,538 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.