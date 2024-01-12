JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JIRE opened at $58.04 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.