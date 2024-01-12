Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.92 and a 12-month high of $553.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.93.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
