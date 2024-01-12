Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $6,188,498.64 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25.

On Friday, January 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $372.94. The company has a market capitalization of $950.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.