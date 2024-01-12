Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $384.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.18. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $390.68.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

