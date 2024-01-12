Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $384.63 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $390.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.32 and a 200-day moving average of $345.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

