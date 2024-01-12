MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 115.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,632,184 over the last three months. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 5.2 %

MSTR stock opened at $536.18 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $727.77. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 415.64 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

