Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 2,472 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $159.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

