Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last three months. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.83.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.7 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $377.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

