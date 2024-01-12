My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

