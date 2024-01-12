Next Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.44 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.