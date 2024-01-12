NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.64 and a 200-day moving average of $457.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.92 and a 52-week high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

