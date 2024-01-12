NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $154.92 and a twelve month high of $553.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

