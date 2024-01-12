Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRND. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TRND opened at $29.54 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

