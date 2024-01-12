PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PG&E were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

PG&E Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

