Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $168.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.