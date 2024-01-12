Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.7% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.92 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.