Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DGX opened at $135.71 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.