Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,019 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

