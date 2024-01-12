Raymond James & Associates Acquires 30,349 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

