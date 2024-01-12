Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avantor were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Avantor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its position in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,879,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.41 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

