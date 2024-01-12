Raymond James & Associates Buys 109,223 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,388 shares of company stock worth $3,337,293 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.