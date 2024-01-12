Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

