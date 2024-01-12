Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,116.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

XLG opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

