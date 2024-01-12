Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

HPE opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.