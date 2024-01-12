Raymond James & Associates Has $13.28 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

