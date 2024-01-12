Raymond James & Associates Has $14.49 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,316,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

