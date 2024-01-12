Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HSBC were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,420,000 after buying an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

