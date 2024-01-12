Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.58 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

