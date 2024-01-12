Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in F5 were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,090,000 after buying an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $176.27 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $180.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

