Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,663 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

