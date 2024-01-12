Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

