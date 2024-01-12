Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,077 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 152.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $80,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

