Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,242.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6,546.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6,253.71. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,832.34 and a 52 week high of $7,261.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.