Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,631 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.57 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

