Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 38,087 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

