Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 62,330 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.38 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

