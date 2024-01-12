Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,815 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.4 %

Fortinet stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

