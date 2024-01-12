Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 202.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $276.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.